NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 5 youngest rosters in the league in 2025

Some of the best teams in the NFL heading into the 2025 season are also some of the youngest teams in the league.

It might be difficult to grasp, but the reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles have the second-youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.4. It's not always the team with the most experience that ends up in the best position at the end of the season, but having that combination of youth and experience is what gives successful teams the opportunity at sustained success.

We're going to take a look at the five youngest teams in the NFL this coming season, and rank them worst to best in our latest NFL Power Rankings.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the 5 youngest rosters worst to best

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (average age: 25.59; 4th -youngest)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the chance to climb themselves out of this hole by the end of the season. There was a time in which the Jaguars were rightfully considered one of the best up-and-coming teams in the league, and they can recapture that in the 2025 season.

At this point, the jury is still out on a handful of players, including big-money quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The steps back we've seen from Lawrence since the 2022 season are discouraging, but he has plenty of time to turn things around.

The addition of Brian Thomas Jr. last year and Travis Hunter this year gives the Jaguars a huge boost in the overall talent department.

4. New York Jets (average age: 25.41; 3rd-youngest)

The New York Jets are making an appearance on this list thanks to the departure of a bunch of guys getting long in the tooth who were on last year's roster. Aaron Rodgers is gone, along with players like Davante Adams and Tyron Smith. The Jets are under a completely new regime this year with Darren Mougey taking over as GM and Aaron Glenn taking over as the team's head coach.

This team still has a major question at the quarterback position with Justin Fields getting a shot to start in 2025, but there is also a ton of home-grown talent providing the foundation on which to build.

3. Cincinnati Bengals (average age: 25.68; 5th-youngest)

It's easy to forget that the Cincinnati Bengals were one of the NFL's worst teams in 2019 and 2020, and they're still in the midst of a pretty substantial "rebuild". The Bengals' rebuilding process was significantly accelerated with a healthy Joe Burrow starting in the 2021 season when they reached the Super Bowl, and nearly beat the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals have been a work in progress defensively, but they've invested a lot of high draft capital on that side of the ball. This team has an elite offense assembled and the defense is playing catch up, to say the least. But their youth can be an advantage if guys can live up to their draft status.

2. Green Bay Packers (average age: 25.15; Youngest roster in the NFL)

Considering how good the Green Bay Packers have been the past couple of seasons, to think that they are the youngest roster in the NFL is rather shocking. It's a testament to general manager Brian Gutekunst, head coach Matt LaFleur, and the entire Packers scouting department really being on the same page.

And it helps that the team was absolutely right about Jordan Love, who is developing into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Love is the tide raising all boats here, but the Packers are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. Their biggest weakness this season is at cornerback.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (average age: 25.40; 2nd-youngest)

More shocking than the Green Bay Packers is the fact that the reigning Super Bowl champs have the 2nd-youngest roster in the NFL right now. That is the recipe for long-term success if I've ever seen it.

The Eagles have such a great blend of young players and core veterans on the roster, and being the 2nd-youngest roster in the league, it's not like they're on the cusp of missing a window. They are firmly in the midst of a window to become a dynasty and the only thing holding them back might be injuries at this point.

Yes, Philly lost plenty this offseason, but they have talent waiting in the wings all over the place.