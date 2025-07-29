Biggest weakness for all four NFL teams that made the Championship Round

Having success year over year in the NFL is extremely difficult. Teams that are able to have sustained success typically have the best combination of quarterback, head coach, and a forward-thinking general manager who is always keeping the roster stocked at premium positions with players on rookie contracts, as well as smart free agency moves.

Sometimes, teams catch lightning in a bottle, and other times, teams are set up for dynasty-like runs. In today's NFL, we've been seeing some outstanding sustained success from teams like the Chiefs and Eagles, who represented the AFC and NFC in the Super Bowl the majority of the last three seasons.

Last year's final four in the NFL included the Chiefs and Eagles as well as the Bills and Commanders. What's going to potentially prevent those teams from getting back in the final four this upcoming season?

The fatal flaw for every NFL team that made the final four last season

Washington Commanders: Pass rush, age

The Washington Commanders already had the oldest roster in the NFL, and then they added Von Miller to the pass rush unit. Having an old roster doesn't automatically mean you're going to be bad, but it's typically more difficult for older rosters to sustain success. The Commanders have a good mix of veterans and youth, but the one area of the roster that really stinks -- on paper -- is their pass rush.

And that's simply not going to be acceptable over the long haul of an 18-week season and the playoffs. The Commanders got red hot last year at the exact right time, and went on a run to remember in the playoffs. I don't see that happening this year with the group of pass rushers they have, either on the defensive line or off the edge.

Buffalo Bills: Risky moves to upgrade the defense

You've got to take some calculated risks to upgrade your roster every offseason. I'm as big of a fan of a good reclamation project as anyone, and I love good free agent bargains, even if players have a rough history of injuries. But the Buffalo Bills took "risky additions" to another level this year.

They signed both Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht to free agent contracts and both guys will serve six-game suspensions to start the season. Joey Bosa was added to upgrade the pass rush and getting him for more than seven or eight games this season would be a massive win for this team.

The Bills also had some serious question marks in the secondary, and they're once again going to be relying on a young player -- first-round pick Maxwell Hairston -- to provide the type of boost they so desperately need on the back end.

Kansas City Chiefs: Offensive Line

If you look at the Kansas City Chiefs on paper, they really need their biggest stars to step up the most in 2025.

The Chiefs have question marks all over the place, but the biggest one is going to be on the offensive line. The departure of guard Joe Thuney is absolutely massive, but the Chiefs could also be breaking in another young player at the left tackle position. In a worst-case scenario, this team is dealing with shuffling the starting five all over again this coming season, and Patrick Mahomes is running for his life, or worse.

There are other potential major issues with this Chiefs team, such as the skill position players on offense and the loss of Justin Reid in the secondary, but the offensive line is this team's biggest potentially fatal flaw.

Philadelphia Eagles: Lost too many good players

The Eagles still have one of the best rosters in the NFL overall, but they lost a lot of good players in the 2025 offseason.

Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Darius Slay, and Mekhi Becton are just a handful of names that the Eagles unfortunately had to say goodbye to in NFL Free Agency, and all of those players were crucial to the team's success in the past handful of years.

There are pieces in place to soften the blow of losing guys like that, but the talent of those players is undeniable, and that would be difficult for any team to lose in a given year. Especially with the guys that left in the pass rush department, the Eagles could be in a bit of a tough spot.