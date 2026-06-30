NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the AFC North starting quarterbacks in 2026

In almost every way, but maybe especially at quarterback, the AFC North was a massive disappointment in the 2025 season as a division.

With the expectation that potentially three teams could contend for playoff spots, it was just the Pittsburgh Steelers making it in the end, and they had a quick exit in the Wild Card round. The disappointment of the division wasn't just outside perception, either.

Three of the teams in the AFC North made changes at head coach, including the Steelers and Ravens moving on from two of the longest-tenured coaches in the entire league: Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh.

Injuries at the quarterback position once again played a role in the way things transpired last season. There are multiple MVP-caliber quarterbacks in this division, and Aaron Rodgers is as decorated of a player as you'll find in the NFL today. But with a clean slate, our latest NFL Power Rankings are going to take a look at every starting QB in this division ranked worst to best for the 2026 season.

NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC North starting QB ranked worst to best in 2026

4. Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Even though it's one of the most interesting quarterback situations in the NFL this offseason, nobody is really expecting much out of Shedeur Sanders with the Cleveland Browns.

That is, if he can beat out Deshaun Watson for the job.

Sanders showed some glimpses as a rookie, but it feels like everyone evaluating him is watching with whatever their pre-draft bias was. If someone believed Sanders was a 1st-round talent, they saw the positives from last year. If they believed he was overrated at Colorado, they're seeing the negative.

The Browns found a way to win 3 of Sanders' 7 starts last season, and he had a huge game with 364 yards and 3 TDs against the Titans. Still, part of the scouting report on Sanders coming out of Colorado was that he took too many sacks, and he took 23 in his limited action last year for the Browns.

With a revamped offensive line, maybe Sanders can take huge strides in year two for the Browns.

3. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Nobody is under the impression that the Steelers are getting prime Aaron Rodgers at this point, but he's going to play solid, mistake-free football for the most part.

At the age of 43 this season, Rodgers's best days are clearly behind him. But he still had 24 touchdowns passes compared to just 7 interceptions last season, and he took just 29 sacks in 16 games.

Again, it feels like there's a bit of a proverbial ceiling on what Rodgers is really capable of bringing to the table, but the Steelers have surrounded him with even more talent, bringing in players like Michael Pittman Jr., Germie Bernard, and Rico Dowdle to upgrade the offensive weaponry this season.

Rodgers is a grizzled veteran who is still solid, but can he turn it up for his final NFL season enough to win a championship? That feels far-fetched.