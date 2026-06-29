NFL Power Rankings: Top 4 worst AFC rosters after the 2026 offseason

The offseason may be the time for optimism to overflow, but it also might be a time for some fan bases to face the grim reality that they could be in for a long year.

The rebuilding process in the NFL is not always an overnight ordeal, but some teams feel like they have been stuck in rebuilding/reloading mode for decades. In the AFC, there are a number of teams that already look poised for an evaluation year, where wins would almost be annoying compared to the possibility of having higher picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The question is -- what actually makes a roster bad in the NFL?

We're going to take a look at the four worst rosters in the AFC (after taking a look at the best), considering the overall talent level, upside, depth, and where they stand at the premium positions (QB, EDGE, CB, WR, IDL). Each division will have one representative on this list.

NFL Power Rankings: 4 worst rosters in the AFC heading into 2026

4. Miami Dolphins

Biggest roster weaknesses: QB, WR, CB

Biggest reasons for optimism: Trenches, RB

The Miami Dolphins are pretty much the definition of a rebuilding team, and they're self-aware in that regard. They went out and signed quarterback Malik Willis for this upcoming transition year, giving him a well-deserved starting opportunity after what he showed as Jordan Love's backup in Green Bay. Still, he's a major question mark and wild card for the upcoming season.

The Dolphins also have arguably the worst group of wide receivers and tight ends in the NFL, but there could be some upside options there with a trio of draft picks at receiver from this year's class and Greg Dulcich, who showed some nice flashes for the team late last season.

The biggest reasons for optimism with this Dolphins team are the most important: The trenches on both sides of the ball. If Patrick Paul can keep progressing, and if Kadyn Proctor is a hit, the Dolphins might actually have a little something enviable cooking on the offensive line.

Defensively, the Dolphins have at least three players they feel they can keep building around with veteran Zach Seiler, 2025 1st-round pick Kenneth Grant, and 2024 1st-round pick Chop Robinson. If either of Josh Uche or David Ojabo can work out as reclamation projects, this team could be set up really nicely to make a jump as early as 2027.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

Biggest roster weaknesses: Defense, WR

Biggest reasons for optimism: Mendoza, Bowers, Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders were the worst team in the NFL last season, so it's no wonder they are making another appearance on a list like this.

While the Raiders made a lot of smart moves in NFL Free Agency (Tyler Linderbaum, Quay Walker, Nakobie Dean, others), they simply weren't a couple of free agency moves away from being back in contention.

The Raiders' defensive line might be the worst position group in the NFL, and one of the primary contenders for that distinction could also be their own group of wide receivers. The Raiders also have major question marks in the secondary with Eric Stokes being their best player at cornerback.

The biggest reasons for optimism with this Raiders roster are star tight end Brock Bowers, running back Ashton Jeanty, and #1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. The hope for the Raiders is that those guys can be part of the core that restores this franchise to glory, but GM John Spytek is still going to need another offseason before this team is a true threat in the AFC West.