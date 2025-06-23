NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best GMs in the league for the 2025 season

7. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Minnesota Vikings

Much of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's tenure is going to hinge on if this team got the JJ McCarthy selection right. KAM and the Minnesota Vikings got a lot done this offseason - they bolstered the trenches on both sides of the ball and have really done a marvelous job with this roster.

The team has now handed the keys over to McCarthy, and the second-year passer has one of the more ideal situations for a young QB we have ever seen. This roster is in a great position and may not miss a step if the young QB ends up being the right pick.

6. Adam Peters, Washington Commanders

It's safe to say that Adam Peters has done quite the job with the Washington Commanders since taking over last offseason. The biggest reason for ascending like they have has been hitting on Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Washington won 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season and could emerge as a legitimate contender in the 2025 season. Peters swung two major trades this offseason for Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, so this team is clearly buying into themselves for 2025.

Peters comes in at no. 6 in our GM power rankings for the new year.

5. Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills

Brandon Beane has built a juggernaut in Buffalo, but all of these early playoff exits have to be quite annoying. Beane and the Bills front office added a good bit to the defensive line, and roster-wise, this could be the best we've seen in quite some time, so there aren't any excuses for this franchise in 2025.

4. Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens

Eric DeCosta has been a great GM for the Baltimore Ravens, and his latest signing, Jaire Alexander, only confirms the idea that EDC is one of the best and is again wanting to see this team get over the hump. They do have some playoff woes to figure out, but you can't really blame the GM for that. DeCosta is fourth in our power rankings for 2025.