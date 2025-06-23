NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best GMs in the league for the 2025 season

3. Les Snead, Los Angeles Rams

Hats off to Les Snead, man. Snead has been a marvelous GM for the better part of the decade - he and the LA Rams won the Super Bowl in the 2021 NFL Season, and that version of LA we saw was more like a super-team, but just a few years later, Snead and the Rams front office have hit on countless draft picks and now have one of the best and youngest rosters in the NFL.

This could be a better roster than what the Rams had in the 2021 NFL Season. Matthew Stafford is still playing at a high level, and the team did make a splash in free agency by signing Davante Adams. Snead is third in our GM power rankings for the 2025 NFL Season.

2. Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions

I truly believe that the Detroit Lions have the best roster in the NFL - Brad Holmes actually came from the Rams franchise over to Detroit, so he and Snead may be cut from a similar cloth. Where do we even begin here with the amount of draft picks Holmes has gotten right?

It's actually insane, and if not for the countless injuries this team suffered in the 2024 NFL Season, the Lions could have absolutely made a deep playoff run, and perhaps made the Super Bowl. In my eyes, this is the team to beat in the NFC for 2025, which may not make a ton of sense, but I am not sure this roster has a single notable weakness.

1. Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles

The master and a class above everyone else, Howie Roseman is first in our GM power rankings for the 2025 NFL Season. Roseman won his second Super Bowl with the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Season, as he has simply found a way to not only hit on a ton of draft picks, but also pay a ton of players as well.

The trademark Howie Roseman roster is always tough in the trenches, and this is how NFL teams are built for success - Roseman clearly has the blueprint, but he did see players like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Mekhi Becton depart in free agency.

Can the Eagles become one of the few NFL franchises to win two Super Bowls in a row? They might be viewed as the favorite in the NFC for the 2025 NFL Season. One thing is for sure, Howie Roseman is the best GM in the NFL and is first in our power rankings.