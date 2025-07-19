NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best RB duos for the 2025 season

The running game has definitely taken off in recent years in the NFL. Which teams sport the best RB duos heading into 2025? Guys like Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, and Derrick Henry all changed NFL teams from 2023 into 2024 and led their squads to the playoffs.

Barkley was a primary factor in the Eagles winning the Super Bowl, so we have seen more emphasis put on the running back position in recent years. As NFL defenses begin to figure out how to stop the downfield passing, teams are switching their focus to wearing opponents down on the ground.

And while there are many quality backs in the league, a few teams are in a better position than others heading into 2025. Let's power-rank the best RB duos in the league for the 2025 NFL Season.

Which teams sport the best running back duos?

5. Aaron Jones & Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones was extended by the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, and Jordan Mason was traded for from the San Francisco 49ers. With this backfield, it's clear that the Vikings front office is trying to give de-facto rookie QB JJ McCarthy everything he needs to succeed.

Jones has been one of the best dual-threat running backs of this generation, and Mason is a quality player himself who thrives in more of a RB2 role.

4. Derrick Henry & Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry just missed out on another 2,000-yard season in the 2024 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens, and while Lamar Jackson is their next-best running threat, Justice Hill is a quality backup who always seems to make the most of his carries. Over his career, Hill has averaged a healthy 4.6 yards per carry. He also caught 42 receptions in 2024, so he's got receiving ability out of the backfield, which is always a plus. Can Henry again flirt with 2,000 yards as his closes in on a Hall of Fame NFL career?