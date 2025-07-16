NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best supporting casts for the 2025 season

3. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions did see Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow retire and also saw Kevin Zeitler depart in free agency, but the team should still field a top-7 offensive line. Not only is the OL still going to be very good, but they've got a top tight end in Sam LaPorta, the best RB duo in the NFL with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and an elite WR duo in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

The Lions high-powered offense helped the team win 15 games in the 2024 NFL Season, but the brutal injuries they went through on the defensive side of the ball is ultimately what ended their season. However, it's hard not to still be high on this team heading into 2025. I understand why people are a bit wary given they lost both Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, but the sheer roster talent is going to help this team win a ton of games.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles may have the best supporting cast in the NFL depending on who you ask, and I would not challenge you all that much if you said they did. After all, this team did just win the Super Bowl. There might not be a clear weakness with this team - the offensive line has been elite for years, the WR duo of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith could be the best in the NFL, Saquon Barkley just ran for 2,000 yards, and Dallas Goedert has been productive for years.

However, the Eagles did lose Mekhi Becton in free agency and are very likely to see Barkley regress a bit in 2025. And when you compare talent between the Eagles and the no. 1 team on this list, it's definitely arguable that this other NFC team is in first place...

1. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings got to work this offseason - not only did they bring in three new starters along their offensive line in Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, and Will Fries, they also already had a top-3 tackle duo in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill.

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison could be the best WR duo in the NFL, and their RB tandem of Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason is quite good. Heck, TJ Hockenson is still in the picture as well, so on paper, this unit doesn't have much of a weakness at all.

JJ McCarthy has everything he'd ever need with the Vikings, as they've also got a top head coach in Kevin O'Connell. The Minnesota Vikings, not the Philadelphia Eagles, have the top supporting cast in the NFL approaching the 2025 season.