NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best WR duos ahead of the 2026 season

5. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams duo comes in at No. 5 in our power rankings. While Davante Adams might not have a ton left in the tank, or at least isn't who he used to be, we saw just how ideal of a situation he was in last year with the Rams. Adams still managed to finish with 789 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns, which led the NFL.

And as for Puka Nacua, he might be the most physically dominant receiver in the game and can be an elite, high-volume target for years to come. Adams is under contract for just one more season, so we'll see how the Rams plan for this room after Adams.

4. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

One of the mainstays on this type of ranking, the Minnesota Vikings duo of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison come in at No. 4 in our power rankings. Obviously, the Vikings dealt with subpar quarterback play during the 2025 season, so the duo did not have eye-popping numbers, but they're nearly as good as it gets in the NFL.

Jefferson has been an insanely productive, historically good player at the position to begin his career, and Addison has proven himself to be a very reliable WR2. He's averaged just over 50 receiving yards per game so far.

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in the 2025 season. St. Brown is clearly the go-to target on offense and is as reliable as they come. Williams is definitely more of a 'boom or bust' player who has averaged more than 17 yards per reception over the past two seasons.

Williams did have 12 drops in 2025, according to Pro Football Reference, so you'd like to see that get cleaned up in 2026, but this duo is explosive and dangerous.

2. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have been with the Cincinnati Bengals as a duo since the 2021 NFL Season. Chase and Higgins could be the best duo in the NFL depending on who you ask. Chase has begun his career on a Hall of Fame pace if you ask me, and Higgins can bring mid-tier WR1 upside when he's healthy and on the field, but he's definitely a classic big-bodied wide receiver who sports above-average athleticism for someone his size.

1. George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

The best duo in the NFL and the No. 1-ranked one in our power rankings is George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys. Lamb continues to be an insanely productive player and is every bit of a WR1 in this league. Pickens, on the other hand, enjoyed the best season of his career in 2025.

He earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors, finishing with 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. Pickens' catch radius and athleticism are tops in the NFL, and he's now in a situation with the Cowboys where he'll continue having high-end production as long as he is still with the team.

This duo features two No. 1 receivers, so it's nearly impossible for opposing defenses to find answers for both.