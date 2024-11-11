NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the competitive AFC North following Week 10
Yet again, the AFC North seems to be one of the best divisions in football. Let's power rank it following Week 10 action in the 2024 season. Could three teams from the AFC North make the postseason in 2024? It's possible. Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens feel like sure-locks to make it this season.
It may take a small miracle for the Cincinnati Bengals to get it, but you just never know. The Cleveland Browns are in a totally different situation. And unfortunately for them, another rebuild is on the horizon. The AFC North has a combined record of 20-18 heading into Week 11.
Let's try our best to power rank the AFC North.
4. Cleveland Browns (2-7)
This isn't up for discussion; but can you imagine just how good the AFC North would have been this year had the Browns actually gotten prime Deshaun Watson play? That was the hope when the franchise swung the trade for him a couple of years ago, but not only was Watson almost unplayable this year, but he tore his Achilles, so Jameis Winston is the starter.
The Browns are headed for another massive rebuild, and I am not sure Deshaun Watson is suiting up for this team ever again. He went from a top-7 QB to the worst starter in football, and his poor play could put multiple people out of a job.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6)
Folks, let's just face it; the Cincinnati Bengals are not a good football team. This teams feels like those mid-2010s Saints teams. Those Saints teams went 7-9 in 2014-2016. They had a top offense in the NFL but among the worst defenses in the league, and it was not until their historic 2017 NFL Draft class that their defense figured it out.
The Bengals may need a similar class to fix this defense, and neither Ja'Marr Chase nor Tee Higgins have long-term deals in place, so it'll be interesting to see how the Bengals look in 2025. They are the third-best team in the AFC North in these power rankings.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)
It may truly be a tossup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, but because of the Ravens huge advantage at QB, I would feel more comfortable saying that the Steelers are slightly behind the Ravens in the AFC North standings at this point.
The Steelers and Ravens play each other in Pittsburgh in Week 11, and that could really decide who the better team is. The Steelers have gotten some shockingly efficient QB play from Russell Wilson, and this came after they shockingly benched Justin Fields a few weeks ago. If Wilson can continue playing this well, I don't see what would stop Pittsburgh from making a deep playoff run.
1. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
The Baltimore Ravens have gone 7-1 since beginning the 2024 NFL Season 0-2. Lamar Jackson feels well on his way to his second MVP award in a row and third overall. The Ravens pass defense is just atrocious, and that could be their undoing when the NFL playoffs roll around. Baltimore managed to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.
With Baltimore traveling to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, these AFC North power rankings could look a lot different depending on who wins that game. Can the Ravens lockup the division again?