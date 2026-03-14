NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the deep NFC North following Kyler Murray news

The NFC North is going to look a bit different in 2026, as Kyler Murray is off to the Minnesota Vikings. It was a move that many of us saw coming, and it's an expected one, too. All of a sudden, the Vikings, a team that won nine games in 2025, might have just signed a quarterback who could help them bump that total up by a game or two.

This could end up again being the most competitive division in the NFL, and there are legitimate reasons to believe any one of these four teams could win it in the 2026 season. Now that Murray is headed to Minnesota, we power-ranked the NFC North.

Let's get into that here.

Power ranking the NFC North following Kyler Murray signing with Minnesota Vikings

4. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings could really shock some people in 2026. Sure, Murray was and is not a great quarterback, but the Arizona Cardinals just did not really do him any favors and never found a way to sustain success. With a much more stable organization and an offense loaded up with talent, the Vikings do have a path to a 10-win season and a Wild Card berth. This team did end up winning nine games in 2025, so they're not quite as far off as you might think.

3. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers stumbled down the stretch in 2025, barely snuck into the playoffs, and blew a lead in the Wild Card Round. At some point, this team has to get over the hump, right? Well, it doesn't seem like this current regime is able to. One of the most 'good not great' teams in the NFL, the Packers again feel like a team slated to finish between 9-11 wins. What have they done this offseason to make you or I believe they'll win the division?

2. Chicago Bears

I am bumping the Chicago Bears down a peg, as they have not necessarily improved this offseason. Much of the starting secondary is now gone, and we did see this team win with slim margins in 2025. In many instances, those margins do not remain in the following season. Sure, Chicago does have the right coaching staff and quarterback in place, but so do many other teams in the NFL.

The Bears are a playoff team, but they're not quite the best right now.

1. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions just could not figure out how to stay healthy these past two seasons, and it really bit them hard in 2025. The Lions are the most talented team in the division and did sport an elite offense. In theory, all this team needs to do in 2026 is to at least be average on defense and not get hurt as much, and they'll return to the top of the division.

This current regime has experience with this type of uphill battle, so don't sleep on the Lions returning to the top. They have the best quarterback-head coach combination in the NFC North, and that is a big factor here as well.