2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated power rankings as free agency continues

Even though the new league year just began, much of the free agency frenzy is already over. The top free agents are typically off the board rather quickly, and as soon as the legal tampering period begins. When the latter parts of the week roll around, most of the top names are off the market.

And at this point, while there are some solid free agents left on the market, most of the legitimate difference-makers are off the board, so most teams may honestly be now preparing big-time for the 2026 NFL Draft, which is in late April.

Let's get into some updated NFL Power Rankings with free agency well underway.

Updated NFL Power Rankings as NFL Free Agency rolls on

32. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals continue to be among the worst teams in the NFL, and now that they've officially moved on from Kyler Murray, the quarterback position is going to painfully remind them of just how hard it is to find success in the NFL.

31. New York Jets

The New York Jets brought in a ton of free agents on the defensive side of the ball, so at least this front office is trying, but some of the names just aren't moving the needle, and acquiring Geno Smith was a flat-out horrendous decision.

30. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have tried to restock the offensive line a bit, but like other teams ranked this low, the quarterback position is too much of an unknown right now.

29. Miami Dolphins

Cutting Tua Tagovailoa and signing Malik Willis is bad roster-building. Sure, Willis filled in nicely for the Green Bay Packers, but what does this move accomplish? The Dolphins need to be embracing a full-on tank, not whatever this attempt is.

28. Las Vegas Raiders

The Maxx Crosby trade saga seems to have shockingly landed Crosby back with the Raiders, who did drastically improve on the defensive side of the ball. If nothing else, they signed some notable names.

27. Atlanta Falcons

Speaking of Tagovailoa, he's headed to the Atlanta Falcons, but the Falcons haven't done much of anything in free agency, and Tagovailoa only further muddies the quarterback situation.

26. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have revamped this defense big-time, so it's clear that Robert Saleh has his hand all over this. The Titans could be a fun, frisky team in 2026 if Cam Ward takes a step forward.

25. New York Giants

Jaxson Dart has the goods, and John Harbaugh is now the head coach. This team does have an uphill battle to success in 2026, but the groundwork has been laid here, and you can see a path for this team. Much of what was missing was a competent head coach, and with the quarterback in place, most of the rest should fall into place.