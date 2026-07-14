NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the deep third-year QB class as training camp looms

It's not a myster that the 2024 NFL Draft's quarterback class was and is quite good, and if the first two years have told us anything, several teams found their franchise quarterbacks, and it's really not a stretch if this class goes down as one of the best in the history of the NFL. The quarterback class is now entering their third year in the league, along with the rest of the 2024 NFL Draft.

And the third year is a big one for a ton of players, as they all become eligible for a massive contract extension after year three, and for quarterbacks, this is even more meaningful. Teams that have a third-year quarterback surely want to see their passer blossom into a star so they can hand him a mega-deal.

As training camps across the NFL get closer, let's rank the notable quarterbacks from the 2024 NFL Draft class based on their overall body of work thus far, including individual accomplishments.

Power-ranking the third-year quarterback class as 2026 approaches

7. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy not only has not been able to stay on the field for the Minnesota Vikings, but he's also largely not been good when he gets on the field. The Vikings signed Kyler Murray this offseason, and I refuse to believe that Murray signed there to be in a legitimate 'quarterback competition' with the third-year McCarthy.

There is a chance that McCarthy just doesn't see the field at all in 2026, as the ideal solution right now might be if Murray runs away with the starting job, leaving no doubt, and is their 2026 version of what they got from Sam Darnold back in the 2024 NFL Season.

6. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler was replaced by Tyler Shough during the 2025 NFL Season, but it does seem like Rattler is plenty good enough to be a quality backup in this league, and if that remains the case, he'll always have a job. Rattler can do a little bit of everything, but he also doesn't really excel at anything, so it's a bit of a double-edged sword.

He'll have a lengthy career as a quality backup quarterback who can come in and start in a pinch if needed. And to be fair, Rattler was a fifth-round pick, so this would be him greatly outperforming his draft slot. Through two seasons, he owns a 1-13 starting record and has 12 touchdown passes in 16 career games.

Of note, he did see a 10.7 percent increase in his completion percentage from 2024 into 2025.