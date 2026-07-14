NFL Power Rankings: Updated NFC QB rankings as training camps loom

The NFC was quite the conference in the 2025 NFL Season, as not many people expected the Seattle Seahawks to represent the conference in the Super Bowl, and I am not sure we thought that the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings would finish with the same record.

The 2026 NFL Season is rapidly appproaching, and with training camps on the horizon, the regular season only gets closer. For many NFC teams, a Super Bowl run is on their minds, but for others, it's really just about continuing to build in the right direction even if competing for the playoffs, at least, isn't in the cards.

With us having ranked the AFC starting quarterbacks recently, let's do the same for the starting passers in the NFC. We'll primarily use 2025 production as the basis for our rankings.

Ranking the starting quarterbacks in the NFC as training camp gets closer

16. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett went 1-11 as a starter for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025 and was an efficient player if you only looked at his counting stats. Brissett has always been of the high-end backup variety, and that remained the case in 2025. With his trending toward again starting for the Cardinals, it's hard to see how this team wins many games.

15. Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa was an unfortunate disaster forthe Miami Dolphins in 2025, and it's why he finds himself on a new team. If Tagovailoa can play how he did in the 2022-2024 seasons, the Atlanta Falcons will win the NFC South, but his 2025 production was forgettable and honestly benchable play.

14. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints won four of five games to end the 2025 NFL Season. Shough does need to make that desired year two quarterback leap, but we did see a kind of clever, backyard-style of play from the rookie last year, which could help bring him to that breakout status.

13. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart amassed 24 total touchdowns in 14 games for the New York Giants as a rookie in 2025. He does appear to have 'the goods,' but the big thing for 2026 is being able to protect himself better and not rely as much on his legs. A natural progression as a passer would have Dart flirting with being among the best in the NFC.

12. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young was mediocre in 2025 but also played the best football of his career for the Carolina Panthers, going 8-8 as a starter. Unless Young can find another level to his game, this is about as high as he'll be ranked. He had just four games last year with 200 passing yards or more.

Four.

11. Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Kyler Murray has been a functional quarterback his entire career, and he's now finally in a situation where he could actually blossom. His dual-threat ability does make him a threatening player, but the dysfunctional Cardinals teams he was on for years prevented that from being the case. He wasn't special in 2025, but does have all the pieces around him to shoot up these rankings.

10. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels only played in seven games in 2025 due to injuries, and no matter how good a quarterback is, availability is the top priority. With Daniels hardly on the field, he simply has to take a hit in these rankings.

9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has never thrown for more than 4,000 yards in a season or for more than 25 passing touchdowns. He's below-average as a passer and is more of a quarterback who is along for the ride rather than conducting the train. Not having AJ Brown in the mix in 2026 is also going to be a huge 'make or break' year for Hurts.