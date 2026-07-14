NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the deep third-year QB class as training camp looms

5. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. has played in just 14 games in two seasons for the Atlanta Falcons, going 4-8 in 12 career starts with 12 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a modest 85.8 passer rating. Penix has natural accurate, but the big thing with him is obviously the health.

And if the Falcons were totally sold on him for 2026, they would not have signed Tua Tagovailoa, who should be more than good enough to win the starting job, and if that does happen, we'd see a third quarterback of note from the 2024 NFL Draft class sliding into a high-profile backup job.

From 2024 into 2025, Penix did see positive movement in his completion percentage, touchdown and interception percentage, and success rate, so there has been growth.

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels struggled to stay on the field as well, only suiting up for seven games for the Washington Commanders in the 2025 NFL Season. Daniels did help lead the Commanders to the NFC Championship during his rookie season, but that really doesn't matter anymore.

We're approaching two years removed from that, and with how much this franchise regressed in 2025, Daniels and the rest of the team are needing to prove themselves again. It's simple - if Daniels can stay on the field, he'll play well and Washington will win a ton of games. If not, it'll be more of the same.

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams is a special quarterback, but I do believe a lot of the hype he's gotten this offseason is a bit over the top. Through two seasons, Williams owns a 16-18 record and a completion percentage of 60.3. His completion percentage dipped to 58.1 percent, and he also has a whopping 19 fumbles.

Williams is still being reckless with the football, and that simply needs to change if he wants to ascend to being one of the best in the league. Sure, Williams' career has gone in the right direction so far, but we need to pump the brakes a bit.

2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix led the NFL in passing attempts in 2025 but failed to hit 4,000 yards. Much of that was due to the 43 drops he dealt with (via Pro Football Reference). But through two seasons, Nix owns a 24-10 regular season record and may have been able to lead the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl berth had he not broken his ankle.

But he did, and the Broncos weren't able to get there.

Nix does have the most complete body of work of the 2024 QB class thus far, but the way 2025 ended does just barely bump him down to the No. 2 spot.

1. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is a two-time Pro Bowler, a second-team All-Pro, and was second in MVP voting in 2025, leading the NFL in passer rating, QBR, and completion percentage.

Maye was insane last years, and while the New England Patriots did have an easy schedule, Maye was still out of his mind. He owns a 17-12 record thus far and is also 3-1 in the playoffs. Even as a rookie, while the counting statistics weren't great, Maye was still playing quite well in year one.

Overall, Maye's 2025 performance thrusts him to the top of our third-year QB rankings as 2026 approaches.