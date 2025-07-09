NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the division champions for the 2025 season

5. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams began the 2024 NFL Season with a 1-4 record due to a ton of early injuries. They got healthy down the stretch and won the NFC West with a solid 10-7 record. This team is a lot better than a 10-win team might be, and with them adding Davante Adams this offseason to an already great offensive group, LA is in a great spot for 2025.

The defensive line is one of the best in the NFL, and both Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay are at the tops of their games. The Rams are a contending team and fifth in our power rankings.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are probably going to have a bit of a Super Bowl hangover in the 2025 NFL Season. They did lose some pieces on defense in Milton Williams and Josh Sweat. Mekhi Becton also left for the LA Chargers, and with how dominant Saquon Barkley was in 2024, it's just not likely he's nearly as good in 2025.

Barkley is now entering his age-28 season, so things are lining up for him to not be as efficient. With another new offensive coordinator in place as well, the entire operation on offense could suffer. Philly is still going to be a very good team, but watch out for a regression.

3. Detroit Lions

Losing Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson is going to hurt, but the Detroit Lions have the best roster in the NFL and an elite QB in Jared Goff. They should be just fine in the 2025 NFL Season and are third in our division champions power rankings.

If they didn't have mounting injuries in 2024, this team would have made a very deep playoff run.

2. Baltimore Ravens

It's another year where we view the Baltimore Ravens as a top team in the NFL, yet their playoff success has been virtually non-existent for years now. Can the Ravens get over the hump in 2025? They haven't won multiple games in the postseason since 2012. However, they're second in our power rankings.

Perhaps the best team in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills are first in our power rankings for 2025 and have a humongous grip on the AFC East. While the New England Patriots are coming in hot, Buffalo is going to repeat as AFC East champs and should again at least reach the AFC Championship Game.