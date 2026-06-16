NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's most overrated QBs for 2026

Being labeled as an overrated player is obviously subjective, but there has to be some solid truth to certain quarterbacks who are given this label. It's the toughest thing to do in professional sports, so these players are simply held to a higher standard that other players do not see.

Right now, there aren't truly 32 franchise quarterbacks in the NFL, and there always seems to be a shortage of competent quarterback play around the league. For the teams that do have a franchise passer, the urgency within the building needs to be ticked up several notches.

Let's dive into our latest NFL power rankings this offseason and look at the most overrated quarterbacks in the league. We've based our rankings on how these players appear to be perceived by the NFL landscape and compared it with their actual success.

Power ranking the league's most overrated QBs for the 2026 NFL Season

5. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

So, Jordan Love is most definitely a franchise quarterback in this league. He's been the Green Bay Packers starter for three seasons now. He's oddly won exactly nine games in each season and has, if nothing else, given the Packers a high floor to operate. However, Love has only played in 15 games in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, so he's missed four total regular season games the past two years.

And while he's efficient on paper, we just don't appear to see that next tier up being attainable at the moment. While Love does boast all of the tools and traits you'd desire in a franchise quarterback, he's simply hit a ceiling and is honestly a lot closer to average than some might like to admit.

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels helped lead the Washington Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season. He followed that up with an unfortunate injury-riddled campaign in 2025. That also was a slight concern coming into the league, as Daniels is most definitely a thinner quarterback and is more vulnerable in that regard.

Playing in just seven games as a starting quarterback is how entire careers get thrown off the rails, and that 2024 campaign feels like an eternity ago. Daniels is now in a position where he has to re-prove himself as a top player at the position. He's probably being pumped up a bit too much after playing less than half the year in 2025.