NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best offensive duos for 2026

In today's NFL, it's never been more important to field a competent offense. Furthermore, offenses aren't necessarily built through free agency anymore, as drafting and developing continue to be paramount.

While defenses have figured out how to stop the deep pass and have gotten offenses to prioritize the run game more, any offense still needs to be explosive through the air to sustain success in this league. We have, though, seen a bit of a resurgence at the running back position.

Point being, a good NFL offense should be able to harm opponents on the ground and through the air, and if that does not happen, struggles ensue. Let's get underway with another fresh NFL power rankings, this time, taking a look at the top offensive duos in the league. The criteria we are using here is that each duo needs to have a quarterback, but the other player is able to be a running back, tight end, or wide receiver.

NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the best offensive duos in the league

Honorable Mention: Kyler Murray and Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

It would feel wrong of me not to put this duo in this list somehow. Kyler Murray signed with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, and I really do not think he signed to be the No. 2 quarterback. This could be great news for Justin Jefferson, one of the best players in the NFL and someone who is legitimately on a Hall of Fame pace.

Jefferson could actually hit the 10,000-yard mark in 2026, depending on how much Murray targets him. With Murray, he has been a productive quarterback and does have a dual-threat ability that should keep defenses honest.

10. Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, Kenneth Walker III joins Patrick Mahomes as a potentially new, exciting duo. It's not 100 percent clear at the moment if Mahomes is going to be ready to roll for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season, but he's obviously going to start as soon as he's fully cleared.

While Mahomes hasn't been quite as efficient statistically the past few seasons, this is still a future Hall of Famer we're talking about. As for Walker, he's not a bell-cow running back, but he does break a ton of tackles and is a 1,000-yard player, so he's still a good player and did fill a huge position of need for the Chiefs.