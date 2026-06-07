NFL Power Rankings: Updated league rankings following blockbuster trades

Many people were expecting the AJ Brown trade, as he was sent from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New England Patriots, but it's hard to say for sure how many expected the league-altering Myles Garrett trade.

Garrett went from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams in a move that clearly sticks out as being the most impactful of the 2026 NFL Offseason. Both New England and Los Angeles making major trades like this does stick out as a classic example of 'the rich getting richer.'

And now that we're into June, most of the major roster moves are likely totally over. Let's get into some fresh league power rankings with this being the case, simply taking a look at each team's raw roster talent, also factoring in 2025 success.

2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated rankings following recent major trades

32. Arizona Cardinals

Let's kick things off with the lowly Arizona Cardinals. Arguably sporting the worst roster in the NFL, along with the worst quarterback room, this team simply does not have a path to much of anything in 2026. In fact, it would not surprise me if the Cardinals flirted with being the first 0-17 team in the history of the NFL.

If nothing else, this could help the team land a top-3 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, a class that is projected to be quite rich at the quarterback position.

31. Cleveland Browns

Trading Garrett depleted this roster of its best player. The Browns to have some nice young talent, but a largely iffy roster and bad quarterback room gives this team, like Arizona, virtually no chance at winning much of anything this year.

While General Manager Andrew Berry has hit on a ton of young draft picks recently, and has a bit of a war chest in that regard, the Browns could eventually build toward something notable.