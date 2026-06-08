NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best offensive duos for 2026

3. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

It really is a shame that Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have not been into the playoffs since 2022. As a rookie and second-year players in 2021, Chase and Burrow helped the Cincinnati Bengals to an improbable Super Bowl run.

Both could end up in the Hall of Fame one day, as Chase has five Pro Bowls, two All-Pros, and 6,837 yards in five seasons, and Burrow is a three-time Pro Bowler and averages 35 touchdown passes per 17-game season. The Bengals have a 5-2 playoff record in the Burrow era, so all this team needs to do is simply get into the postseason, and they'll likely make a run.

Chase's ability to do literally everything at the position has made him a top-3 player for his entire career, and the same can be said for Burrow.

2. Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl-winning duo comes in at No. 2 in our power rankings. While Sam Darnold isn't necessarily a high-end quarterback, he did help the Seattle Seahawks win it all last year. Jaxon Smith-Njigba also broke out in a big way, earning Offensive Player of the Year honors.

With Smith-Njigba only set to play in his age-24 season, his prime could only be just beginning. Darnold isn't even 30 yet, either, so this duo does have a good bit of youth on their side.

1. Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Through three years, Puka Nacua's 95.3 receiving yards per game is the most in NFL history. In 2025, he finished with 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, also leading the NFL with 129 receptions. Nacua has turned into an elite player and is a physical, big-bodied target who wins that way.

And all Matthew Stafford did in 2025 was win the MVP and flirt with 50 touchdown passes. At times, this duo felt unstoppable, and it's important to note that the two best receiving yardage seasons in NFL history belong to Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp, who both caught passes from Stafford.

Stafford and Nacua top our power rankings.