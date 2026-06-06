NFL Predictions: Predicting every double-digit win team for 2026

The number of competent teams in the NFL right now is absurd. There obviously aren't a ton of legitimate Super Bowl contenders, but a ton of franchises are trending in the right direction and aren't in a downright terrible spot.

In fact, there might only be a very small handful of teams that are truly hopeless for the 2026 NFL Season. This could lead to an insane amount of competition, and we did see this happen in 2025. Virtually no one predicted that the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks would play in the Super Bowl, for example.

If the 2025 season told us anything, 2026 could be special. We've released a ton of various power rankings, predictions, and other aerial-view articles. Let's do another one here and predict every single double-digit-winning team for the upcoming year, starting with the AFC.

Predicting teams that finish with double-digit wins for the 2026 NFL Season

AFC

Baltimore Ravens: 11-6

The Baltimore Ravens started out 1-5 on the 2025 season, primarily due to a ton of injuries. Some better injury luck, which isn't a crazy ask, coupled with a defensive mastermind as the new head coach, could be enough to get this team back on the right track.

The Ravens are typically among the best teams in the NFL, and I believe what we saw last year was a legitimate outlier. I am not sure the Ravens are going to be a legitimate juggernaut in 2025, but a modest return to the top of the AFC North with a solid season in the right direction could be on the table.

Cincinnati Bengals: 10-7

With all of the defensive additions that the Cincinnati Bengals made this offseason, it'd be hard for this team not to finish with at least 10 wins, right? The Bengals have not made the playoffs since the 2022 season, and given how aggressive the front office got this offseason, you get the sense that they felt the pressure.

The offense is elite when Joe Burrow is healthy, and the defense truly just has to be average. We'll predict a more modest 10-7 record for the Bengals, but it would be good enough to get into the AFC playoffs.