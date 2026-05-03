NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best offensive lines for 2026

4. Chicago Bears - Braxton Jones, Joe Thuney, Garrett Bradbury, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright

The Chicago Bears left tackle spot could be up for grabs, as Ozzy Trapilo's injury could force someone like Braxton Jones back into the fold for some time, but the rest of the unit is as good as there is in the NFL. Sure, Drew Dalman retired, but Garrett Bradbury was quite good last year for the New England Patriots, and the rest of the unit, especially Joe Thuney, are regarded as some of the best at their positions.

Darnell Wright settling in as one of the better right tackles in the league has been a great development for Chicago.

3. Detroit Lions - Penei Sewell, Christian Mahogany, Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge, Blake Miller

I love that the Detroit Lions went out and snagged right tackle Blake Miller in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, as this allows Penei Sewell to get back over to the left side. The interior has seen some shuffling in recent years, but adding a solid center in Cade Mays in free agency was a wise move. Tate Ratledge was also quite good as a rookie in 2025, so this unit really doesn't have a clear weakness right now.

2. Buffalo Bills - Dion Dawkins, Alec Anderson/Austin Corbett, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown

With David Edwards departing in free agency, the lone spot along the Buffalo Bills offensive line up for grabs is that left guard spot, but long-time NFL veteran Austin Corbett could be the favorite to win that job. Alec Anderson figures to compete for it, too. The rest of the unit has all been together for a little while now, and we've really seen this group come together in the run game.

It's hard to not love the Buffalo Bills offensive line for 2026.

1. Denver Broncos - Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

The Denver Broncos are projected to field the same five starting offensive linemen for the third year in a row, and all but Luke Wattenberg are projected to return for the fourth year in a row. This kind of chemistry along the offensive line is just bonkers, but it's real.

Through two years, Bo Nix has been sacked fewer than 50 times, and this unit has consistently been among the best in pass-blocking. With some personnel issues at running back, the unit hasn't really gotten to flaunt that lately. Both Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz were finalists for the league's first Protector of the Year award in 2025, too.