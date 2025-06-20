NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best rosters for the 2025 season

8. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings roster comes in eight in our power rankings for the 2025 NFL Season. The Vikes made notable investments in the trenches this offseason and really shored up their offensive line with Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, and Will Fries.

On paper, this offense has everything it needs, but the unknown of JJ McCarthy is what brings their roster down a bit. Another 'ding' on the roster is the secondary. It feels like they're still missing another starter or two, but defensive coordinator Brian Flores will surely be able to work with that unit for the 2025 season.

It's hard to find a notable weakness on the Denver Broncos, and they managed to find a way to make their already elite defense even better, adding Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Jahdae Barron to the mix this offseason. They also signed Evan Engram and JK Dobbins to provide a spark to the offense.

On paper, Denver has the best OL/DL combination in the NFL and could also have the NFL's next elite QB in Bo Nix. Sean Payton and George Paton have really turned this thing around.

6. Houston Texans

Sixth in our roster rankings is the Houston Texans. Houston overhauled their offensive line in 2025 in an effort to stabilize the entire unit. They also added some much-needed help at wide receiver and already sported one of the most talented defensive units in the NFL, but they did trade for CJ Gardner-Johnson, a do-it-all defensive back.

Where is the weakness with Houston for 2025?

5. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills may have the best offensive line in the NFL, and GM Brandon Beane made a huge investment along the defensive line this offseason. You just have to wonder what more the Bills need to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoffs.

Sure, Josh Allen is great, and the Bills have a great roster, but something has to give. With them having yet another top-tier roster, perhaps the 2025 NFL Season is finally the year for the Buffalo Bills.