NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's best rosters for the 2025 season

4. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams may have the best and most explosive defensive line in the NFL. What sticks out to me about LA's roster for the 2025 NFL Season is the overall consistency on either side of the ball. Back during their Super Bowl run in 2021, their roster felt more like a superteam if anything else, but in a few short years, GM Les Snead has been able to hit on countless draft picks.

They've rebuilt their roster the right way and have set it up for long-term success. LA added Davante Adams in free agency and might have a huge Jalen Ramsey trade in the works.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl primarily because their roster just overpowered opponents. Jalen Hurts is an average QB but is surrounded by an elite OL, WR duo, and run game. Saquon Barkley hit the 2,000-yard mark in 2024, and Vic Fangio coordinated an elite defense.

Philly did lose guys like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency, but GM Howie Roseman is always pouring a ton of resources into the trenches. Philly's roster is third in the league for 2025.

2. Baltimore Ravens

After adding Jaire Alexander, do the Baltimore Ravens now have the best secondary in the NFL? They just might. Along with a top defensive line and solid offensive line, Baltimore should be on pace for another great season. They signed Derrick Henry last offseason and added DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

Baltimore hasn't won multiple games in the playoffs since 2012, which is a huge problem, but at least they've got the second-best roster in the NFL for the 2025 season!

1. Detroit Lions

Ranking first in our roster power rankings, the Detroit Lions are sporting an overwhelming amount of talent for the 2025 NFL Season. GM Brad Holmes just might be the best in the NFL and has set this team up for long-term success.

The offensive line, even with the retirement of Frank Ragnow, is still among the best in the NFL, and we have also seem Holmes pour a ton of resources into the defensive line and the secondary. The brutal injuries they suffered in the 2024 NFL Season really ended up being their undoing.

If Detroit can push those injuries to the side in 2025, this team could make a Super Bowl run. Jared Goff and Dan Campbell are also one of the best QB/HC duos in the league. The Lions are first in our power rankings.