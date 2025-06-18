No one is talking about this NFL quarterback for 2025 (but they should be)

There could be many QBs who hit their stride in 2025, but we aren't really talking about this NFC South passer.

Drafting and developing a franchise QB is one of the hardest things to do in professional sports, so it's no surprise that teams struggle doing it all the time. For the most part, taking a swing on a first-round QB is the way to go, but there are always franchise QBs who can be found in the later rounds.

There could be a plethora of young quarterbacks slated to breakout in 2025, but this one in particular is someone who isn't getting talked about enough...

Is Bryce Young set to erupt in 2025?

Bryce Young was the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and truly had a rookie season to forget. And while we wasn't great in 2024, there was a clear improvement overall. From year one into year two, Young completed a higher percentage of his passes, threw for more touchdowns, fewer interceptions, got sacked a lot less, and had a higher passer rating.

But an entire season's worth of production can be misleading. Young was actually quite good down the stretch in 2024. Over his final eight games, Young threw for 12 touchdowns against just three interceptions and ran for 208 yards and five touchdowns.

The 17-game pace he was on over his final eight games in 2024 would have put him on pace for



26 touchdowns

6 interceptions

91.7 passer rating

442 rushing yards

11 touchdowns

While these numbers may not scream at you, Bryce Young was on a 37-touchdown pace over his last eight games, and with the added weapons like Tet McMillan and Rico Dowdle in the backfield to go along with a competent offensive line, Chuba Hubbard, and a potential year two breakout from Xavier Legette, Young himself could be prepared to finally hit his stride and cement his status as a franchise QB in this league.