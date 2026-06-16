NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's most overrated QBs for 2026

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Don't just take my word for it. Josh Allen was once voted as the most overrated quarterback in the NFL heading into the 2024 NFL Season by the players themselves. Allen appeared on that list with another quarterback who is next on our list.

Listen - Allen is an exceptional talent and might end up in the Hall of Fame one day, but he's left a lot of meat on the bone. He has the most turnovers in the NFL by a quarterback since he entered the league in 2018. Yes, he's scored a lot of touchdowns, but he's also turned the ball over to the other team more than 100 times, which is a concern.

There's also the playoff heartbreaks. Allen has appeared in 15 playoff games, owns an 8-7 record, but has never been able to sniff a Super Bowl. Funnily enough, Allen has the most playoff wins by a quarterback in NFL history without also having a Super Bowl appearance.

The Allen-led Bills have appeared in the playoffs seven different years and seem to lose in a more heartbreaking fashion each year. Simply put,

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is absolutely a player that not many can agree on. Despite all of the winning that the Philadelphia Eagles have done with Hurts as their starting quarterback, this team simply cannot find any consistent stability. The Eagles are seemingly insanely successful every other year, as they've made the Super Bowl in 2022 and 2024, but have gone one and done in the playoffs in the 2021, 2023, and 2025 seasons.

The main issue with Hurts is that he's simply a below-average passer and just does not have that element to his game. He's also been surrounded by borderline super teams during his Eagles tenure. Even with that being the case, Hurts has never thrown for 4,000 yards in a season and has thrown at least 25 touchdown passes in a season just once in his career.

This feels like a player who is along for the ride, rather than actually driving the vehicle.

1. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is someone I have called this generation's Kirk Cousins for years now, and I am sticking by it. Herbert has been a high-floor, efficient quarterback each year of his career. He's a modest two-time Pro Bowler with a 52-43 career record.

However, Herbert is 0-3 in the playoffs with a 64.7 passer rating, and we've now seen Herbert lay an egg in three separate playoff years, which leads me to believe that this is going to be a continued trend.

And even in the regular season, things have been good, at best. Herbert has been held under 4,000 yards in each of the last three seasons, and he's not thrown more than 26 touchdown passes over the last four seasons.

His completion percentage has hovered in between 65.1-68.2 percent across his career, and he has never been a part of a team that has won more than 11 games. I truly have no idea why Herbert is look at as being this excellent, top-shelf quarterback.

Yes, he's efficient in the regular season, but that's truly about it. He'll be the type of player who will sustain this efficiency for years to come, but he's shown us nothing to believe that he'll ascend into that next tier.