NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's top defenses for the 2026 season

There isn't any question about it - teams that plan on sustaining success have to field a competent defense. We have seen defenses excel at taking away the deep pass in recent years, so offenses have kind of been course-correcting and getting back to the run game more.

And defenses typically do have a slight advantage over offenses in the league - it's quicker to get up to speed on defense than it is offense. In 2025, we did see some of the best defenses in the league remain standing late in the season, and that's no coincidence.

There were also some notable moves made on this side of the ball as teams look to shore up their own defensive units. Let's power-rank the best for the 2026 season using moves made this offseason and 2025 performance as the primary basis for our rankings.

Power-ranking the top defenses in the NFL for the 2026 season

10. Los Angeles Chargers

Losing Jesse Minter is going to hurt, but this Los Angeles Chargers defense still does have two-straight years of being an elite unit, and there is enough talent present for the group to remain among the better units in the league, but a step back in 2026 should be on the table due to the loss of Minter.

9. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings had to make some notable defensive changes this offseason due to salary cap issues. However, Brian Flores is a borderline-elite coordinator, and the Vikings still do have some nice young talent, especially on the defensive front. Dallas Turner is a name to watch out for in 2026 as an obvious breakout candidate.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars

In year one of the Liam Coen era, the Jacksonville Jaguars did a total 180 and won the AFC South. The defensive performance was also top-tier as well. The Jags ranked first in rushing yards allowed per game, and were the only team in the league to allow fewer than 90 yards per game on the ground.

Jacksonville doesn't have a star-studded unit, but it's primed to again be among the best in the league this coming season.