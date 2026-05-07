NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's top offenses for the 2026 season

In today's NFL, while it seems like defenses are making a major comeback, the league is still rather offensive-centric. The quarterback position has never been more important than it is now, and we're seeing a ton of high-end, high-stakes offensive moves made constantly across the league.

Given the nature of where the league is at right now, the best possible course of action to sustain long-term success on offense is to draft and develop. Sure, teams can go out and buy talent here and there, but it's much easier to do this on the defensive side of the ball.

We have yet another fresh power rankings here, and this time, we're looking at the best offenses in the NFL. We're going to rank the best based on 2025 performance and overall roster talent. Which team lands at the top?

Power-ranking the best offenses in the NFL for the 2026 season

10. Baltimore Ravens

Finishing second in the league in rushing yards per game in 2025, the Baltimore Ravens just barely crack the top-10 in our power rankings. The wide receiver play could be better, and the interior of the offensive line is also unknown at the moment.

But with a healthy Lamar Jackson, this unit can truly be elite, as this ranking is really due to an injury-plagued 2025 season.

9. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears saw an instant benefit to bringing on Ben Johnson as the head coach. The offense averaged nearly 150 rushing yards per game in 2025 and scored almost 26 points per game. Caleb Williams' completion percentage dipped below 60 percent, and the absence of DJ Moore could loom large here.

However, given how much of a mastermind Johnson is, coupled with the realistic possibility that Williams could make a jump in year three, the offense as a whole could skyrocket.

8. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos did have something special brewing on offense last year before J.K. Dobbins went down with a season-ending foot injury. Not only is Dobbins back in the mix, but the Broncos added more running back help in Jonah Coleman.

The team traded for a big-time playmaker in Jaylen Waddle, and the offensive line is the best in the league and slated to return the same five starters for the third year in a row. Denver's unit is on the rise.