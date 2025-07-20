NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the loaded AFC as training camp rolls on

4. Denver Broncos

How about the Denver Broncos? As far as I am concerned, this team has the best roster in the AFC West, adding key talent like JK Dobbins, Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga this offseason. The defense was already top-3 in the NFL, and Denver also boasts and elite offensive line.

Second-year QB Bo Nix has everything he needs now to make a huge leap and perhaps even turn into a top-tier QB. The Broncos may also have a legitimate shot at capturing the AFC West title for the first time since 2015. They are fourth in our power rankings.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs take a small hit and are third in our AFC power rankings. After getting blown out in the Super Bowl, you really don't get the sense that this roster got all that much better. The offensive line may actually be worse than it was entering the Super Bowl, as left tackle is still a concern, and they traded Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears.

The defense should still be decent, but I truly just do not see a juggernaut. With all of that said, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid still exist...

2. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens lost in a heartbreaking fashion to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round in 2024. They have not won multiple games in the postseason since 2012, which is a brutal statistic. Something has to give as we enter 2025, but will anything change? The roster is top-notch, and Lamar Jackson is still at the top of his game. He threw 41 touchdown passes against just four interceptions in 2024.

Baltimore is no. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills rank no. 1 in our power rankings as training camps roll on. Buffalo was seen as being the heavy favorite in the AFC last year, but their playoff run ended in an unsurprising fashion - losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, again.

Can Buffalo's revamped defensive line fill in the weak spots enough for them to finally get over the hump? What more do they have to do roster-wise? Nothing, honestly...

It's now or never for the Bills entering 2025.