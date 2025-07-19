NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best QB/RB duos for the 2025 season

The quarterback and running back are central to the offense. Let's rank the best QB/RB duos for the 2025 NFL Season. The quarterback being established and the run game being efficient can take an offense all the way to the Super Bowl.

Now yes, the offensive line is important, but an offense is going nowhere if the QB and RB are both average or below-average. We have seen an uptick in the run game over the past couple of seasons, so the RB position is becoming that much more important.

Let's power rank the best QB/RB duos in the league for 2025.

NFL Power Rankings: Who is best in the backfield?

5. Joe Burrow & Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown was on a tear near the end of the 2024 NFL Season, so the Cincinnati Bengals being able to field a consistent run game is going to do wonders for Joe Burrow and the already elite passing attack. Burrow threw for over 40 touchdowns in 2024 and probably would have won the MVP had his defense not constantly let him duo. This is a great QB/RB duo for 2025.

4. Jalen Hurts & Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Rushing for over 2,000 yards in the 2024 NFL Season, Saquon Barkley did most of the work here, but Jalen Hurts can make a throw or two when necessary. You do worry about an offensive regression in 2025, though, as Barkley is entering his age-28 season, and the Eagles have yet another new offensive coordinator.

3. Jared Goff & Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is an elite passer, and Jahmyr Gibbs might be the best offensive weapon in the NFL. Both Goff and Gibbs seem to play their best together, and there really is no reason why they can't again be a lethal duo through the air and on the ground. Gibbs is an elite pass-catcher.

2. Josh Allen & James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and James Cook are an excellent duo. Allen himself won the MVP in the 2024 NFL Season, and James Cook ran for 16 touchdowns on 207 carries. Cook seems to want a contract extension, and it might be wise for Buffalo to give him one.

1. Lamar Jackson & Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Forming the best rushing duo in the NFL, Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson are both generational players. Henry is a future Hall of Fame running back, and Jackson is already the best dual-threat QB of all-time. Their position atop these power rankings is the only correct answer.