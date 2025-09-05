NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the most likely MVP candidates for 2025 season

3. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow was playing his way to an MVP season, but the Cincinnati Bengals defense had other ideas. The Bengals just cannot get out of their own way, as they lost eight of their first 12 games and had to win the final five of the season to only miss the playoffs. It was another wasted year of the Burrow era, but with an improved defense and the team adding even more talent on offense, and MVP season could be on the horizon for Burrow.

You have to wonder how much longer Joe Burrow is going to put up with a lot of this franchise dysfunction before he considers something major...

Joe Burrow is third in our MVP power rankings.

2. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen won the MVP in the 2024 NFL Season, narrowly beating out Lamar Jackson. At this point, Allen and the Buffalo Bills have done everything they possibly can besides making a Super Bowl run and actually winning the big game. It seems like each year, people still predict Buffalo to win it all, but they continue to fall short in the postseason.

One of the best dual-threat QBs of all-time, Allen is second in our power rankings as the regular season continues.

1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

There isn't anyone who has a better chance to win the MVP in the 2025 NFL Season than Lamar Jackson. He's the best player in the NFL, period, and in my eyes, should have won the MVP in 2024. Jackson has won two of the awards already and could enter the Hall of Fame if he retired tomorrow.

Lamar Jackson is a one of one, generational player who is already the best dual-threat QB of all-time. However, the playoff success, or lack thereof, is obvious, so that's been a sore spot for this franchise.