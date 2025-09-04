Every NFL offseason a handful of superstars get their rightfully deserved payday. Some players receive so much money they reset their entire position. This year, players such as Ja’Marr Chase and Micah Parsons have reset their respective position’s market.

In the future, several other superstars will do the same. This article will focus on predicting which NFL stars will reset their position’s market.

Budding NFL stars set to reset the market

Quarterback- C.J. Stroud

The quarterback market seems to grow every single offseason, and this year players like Josh Allen and Brock Purdy were the beneficiary of it. Up next is going to be the 2023 QB draft class, headlined by C.J. Stroud. Stroud has already proven to be the cornerstone QB for the Houston Texans, and they would be wise to pay him what he has earned.

Running Back- Bijan Robinson

Both Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson will be seeking a contract extension very soon, and honestly both players could reset the market. However, due to the amount of extensions the Lions need to get done, it’s likely they might wait on Gibbs for a few more months, which could allow Bijan to get paid and ultimately reset the RB market.

Wide Receiver- Puka Nacua

Puka Nacua has become the single best contract in the entire NFL for the past few seasons, making roughly $1 million per year. In 2027 he will become a free agent, and it’s fair to assume he will want every single dollar possible. A contract north of $40 million will likely be his asking price.

Tight End- Brock Bowers

The tight end market is going to be held down by George Kittle and Trey McBride for the next few years, barring something unforeseen happening. The next top tight end to get paid will be Brock Bowers, and though it may seem early, if he maintains his elite level of play, he might completely reset the entire tight end market by a good amount.

Offensive Line- Tyler Smith

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have begun conversations with Tyler Smith on a contract extension, and when compared to other top guards in the NFL, Smith ranks amongst the best. Trey Smith is currently the highest paid guard, making roughly $23 million, and it's fair to assume that Dallas will lock in their cornerstone guard with a deal around that mark.

Defensive Line- Aidan Hutchinson

With Micah Parsons making $46.5 million a year, it’s likely that it might take some time for somebody to make more than that. With that said, the next big star who could make that much would be the Lions pass rusher. Aidan has proved to be a vital part of this defense, and if he returns to form after a leg injury, he could cash in with a massive new deal.

Linebacker- Jack Campbell

Another Detroit Lion on the list, and Campbell might be the most underrated one. Campbell has quietly become one of the league’s best off-ball linebackers, and though he might not get the fan recognition, he certainly will from the Lions front office who will want to lock him into a deal for the long run.

Cornerback- Devon Witherspoon

The Seattle Seahawks have transformed their defense the past few years, and Witherspoon has been the main catalyst of this transformation. This offseason several star corners got paid, and Witherspoon will be the beneficiary of this. Sauce Gardner currently has the biggest deal, but if Witherspoon has another great season, a deal north of $30 million is very likely.