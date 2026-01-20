NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the most likely Super Bowl LX MVPs

With how things look right now, the popular opinion among the NFL world might be that the winner of the NFC title game ends up winning the Super Bowl. With the New England Patriots playing with a bit of house money, and the Denver Broncos not having Bo Nix, things aren't looking too good for those teams.

However, this is the NFL, and anything can happen. Now that the conference title games are coming up, we'll finally get to see which two teams play in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara. Both games should be very competitive and back-and-forth, as that's been the common theme here in the playoffs.

Approaching the conference title games, let's dive into the most likely Super Bowl LX MVPs and power rank them from least to most likely. Who is at the top?

Power ranking the most likely Super Bowl LX MVPs approaching the title games

6. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

With Zach Charbonnet now out with a torn ACL, the run game for the Seattle Seahawks is going to feature Kenneth Walker even more. With Sam Darnold not necessarily being a clear-cut elite QB you can rely on this deep into the playoffs, we could see offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak really give Walker a bigger load.

Walker had 116 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Divisional Round and another 29 receiving yards. He can eat up a ton of yards if the Seahawks were to make it to the Super Bowl. In three of the Seahawks previous four games, including the regular season, Walker has eclipsed 125 scrimmage yards.

Kenneth Walker is a name to watch for the Super Bowl LX MVP award if Seattle were to make it that far here in 2025. Don't rule him out, especially with Charbonnet not in the lineup anymore.