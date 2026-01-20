NFL QB Power Rankings: Ranking the final 4 QBs approaching title games

There are four teams left in the NFL playoffs, but unfortunately, one of them will not have their starting QB. Despite the amazing games that we saw in the Divisional Round, the main storyline has been Bo Nix, as he broke his ankle in overtime in the team's win against the Buffalo Bills.

All eyes will now be on Jarrett Stidham, who is one of the more capable backups in the NFL. We also have seen backup passers win the Super Bowl. Nick Foles did this back in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Anyway, the conference championship games are this weekend, and there's only three games left here in 2025.

Let's power rank the four remaining quarterbacks ahead of the AFC and NFC title games.

Power ranking the four remaining quarterbacks approaching the conference title games

4. Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos

This isn't Jarrett Stidham's fault, but his no. 4 in our QB power rankings and is now the starting QB of the Denver Broncos. Stidham is a capable backup, and his head coach, Sean Payton, will know how to have him ready. Stidham was actually the first free agent that Sean Payton signed when he arrived in Denver.

The veteran QB spent time with the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, and he's in his third year in the Broncos offense. He's got some similarities to Bo Nix and should be able to play on time, but he doesn't have the athleticism that Nix has, so the gameplan might be a lot different.

However, Stidham has played well before. Back in 2022 with the Raiders, against a top-notch defense in San Francisco, Stidham actually went 23/34 for 365 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 108 passer rating that game. Despite the Raiders having lost in overtime, Stidham was simply surgical.

He's definitely not going to be asked to dropback 34 times, but we can't pretend like the Denver Broncos don't stand a chance.