NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the most likely Super Bowl LX MVPs

5. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is going to get a ton of MVP votes this year, and, if not for Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye would likely win the award. Maye has been fantastic this year. In the two playoff games he's been able to help win thus far, there has been some shaky play. Maye has been sacked 10 times. fumbled six times, and has thrown two interceptions.

At the end of the day, though, the New England Patriots keep winning, and they continue to silence the doubters who say that they have not beaten anyone this year. With the Pats also not necessarily exploding with talent on the offensive side of the ball, this could bode well for Maye's chances at winning the award.

With the MVP award also generally being a QB award, Maye might come into a hypothetical Super Bowl LX game with an advantage in this regard. He's quickly turned into one of the most prolific passers in the NFL and can throw the ball down the field better than most in the NFL.

4. Sam Darnold, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold is going to have to play the best football of his life here if the Seattle Seahawks hope to win the Super Bowl. Like Drake Maye, Darnold can throw the ball down the field well, and when the veteran QB gets hot, he really becomes one of the best in the league. To his credit, Darnold did play well in the team's victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

But a huge reason why the Minnesota Vikings likely let Darnold leave last year was his below-average performances in the two big games near the end of the season. Make no mistake, though, Sam Darnold can play well. He threw 60 touchdown passes over the past two regular seasons and added over 8,00 yards during that time.

He has the talent to be a high-volume passer in this league, and if that needs to happen in the Super Bowl, Darnold could get it done.