NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the most likely Super Bowl LX MVPs

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a top-3 wide receiver in the NFL right now. In 17 games in the regular season, he hauled in 119 passes for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. JSN led the league in yards and has caught 73% of his targets over the past two seasons. Simply put, this is one of the very best players in the NFL.

In the regular season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 1,200 more yards than the next-closest player on the team. The passing game runs through JSN, and if the Seahawks plan to win the Super Bowl, the gameplan is going to start and end with JSN. He could win the Super Bowl MVP this year.

2. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Like JSN, the passing attack in Los Angeles goes through Puka Nacua, one of the more physically dominant players at his position in the league. Nacua led the league in receptions in 2025 and averaged 107.2 yards per game this year, which also led the league.

Matthew Stafford, his QB, tends to favor his WR1 big-time, as two of the best WR seasons in the history of the NFL came from Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp, who both had Matthew Stafford as his QB. Kupp also won the Super Bowl MVP award back in 2021.

Nacua is a mismatch for every defensive back in the NFL. With a strong performance in Super Bowl LX, Nacua could be a very logical choice to win the MVP.

1. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford has been the best quarterback in the NFL this year and is going to win the MVP award. He and the Los Angeles Rams won it all back in 2021 and appear to be in a position to do it again. The Rams really haven't played exceptional football in recent weeks, but they're winning and are the most battle-tested team left in the playoffs.

Stafford himself has been electric in the playoffs during his career. Here are his career playoff stats with the LA Rams:



7-2

2,650 yards

18 touchdowns

4 interceptions

101.9 passer rating

He's simply surgical in the postseason. If the Rams end up winning the Super Bowl, it's likely going to be because they put up a ton of points, overwhelmed the opposing defense, and saw a huge game from Stafford.

There isn't anyone left in the playoffs more likely to win the Super Bowl LX MVP than Matthew Stafford, so he's no. 1 in our power rankings.