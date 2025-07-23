NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the muddy NFC as training camp rolls on

The NFL is about as good as we've ever seen it from the top to the bottom heading into the 2025 season. Obviously, this is the time of year when every fan base is optimistic. Everybody is feeling decent about their chances to improve or be competitive, but that won't end up being the case for everyone.

The NFC isn't as loaded as the AFC this coming season, but it might be a lot more difficult to peg before the season starts. The NFC is "muddy" in terms of what teams we would consider contenders right now and which teams could emerge.

There are so many NFC teams who have done great things in the past, but have major and obvious question marks heading into the 2025 season. Our latest NFL Power Rankings will try to sort out the NFC as training camps roll along all around the NFL.

2025 NFL Power Rankings: Every NFC team ranked worst to best during training camp

16. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have a few bad things going against them at the moment. They've probably got the worst quarterback situation in the NFC, if not the NFL overall. They've got guys like Tyrann Mathieu retiring. Their offensive line is in a state of transition. They've got a brand-new coaching staff. Some of their best players are injury-prone and/or old.

I don't believe the Saints have a bad enough roster to lose 15 games this season if they mostly stay healthy, but they look like the worst group on paper in the NFC going into training camp.

15. Carolina Panthers

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about the offense if you're a Panthers fan in 2025, but the defense could be the worst in the NFL this season. The Panthers need some young guys to step up off the edge this season, or they're going to be in for a long year on that side of the ball.

Carolina has poor depth overall but the projected starters for this team could at least make them more competitive than some expect this year. I wouldn't be surprised if they hung around in the NFC South for a good chunk of the year.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Just like with the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons have a lot to be excited about this year offensively. There is a young quarterback in place, getting his chance to start, and he's surrounded by exciting playmakers.

The Falcons don't have anything to lose sleep over offensively, but the defense is a different situation entirely. At least this year, there are a couple of first-round picks to get excited about on that defensive front seven with Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. coming in via the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Falcons need a lot of their recent high draft picks on defense to come through in a big way.

13. New York Giants

The defensive front for the New York Giants could end up keeping this team in tight, one-score games for the majority of the year. As bad as some people seem to expect the Giants to be, it's hard to believe that a group that includes Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and first-round pick Abdul Carter is going to get bullied week after week.

When you have that much talent on a defensive line, you're going to be able to keep games tight. And if the Giants can get anything from Russell Wilson, they might be a pesky team in the NFC East this season.