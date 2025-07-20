NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the loaded AFC as training camp rolls on

The AFC is an insanely deep conference. Let's power rank it as training camps continue and also begin across the league. Training camps are nearly in full swing as we head into the back-half of July. Preseason football is right around the corner, and the start of the 2025 NFL regular season in early September is also in view.

The AFC definitely saw some shocking teams vault up and also collapse in shocking fashion. We may see some of these teams return to more of their usual form in the 2025 NFL Season.

Besides the clear-cut top teams in the conference, how does the rest of it look? Let's power rank the AFC as training camps continue.

NFL Power Rankings: AFC rankings as training camp pushes on

16. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans might have something special brewing with Cam Ward, but it may also take quite a while before we see that 'special' emerge. Ward is a bit of a raw prospect and probably isn't going to hit the ground running immediately. The Titans also have a so-so roster, so GM Mike Borgonzi has his work cut out for him, but the offensive line does seem to be in a good spot, which will be huge for Ward's development in 2025. The Titans are last in our AFC power rankings.

15. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a wide-open QB battle, it seems. It feels a bit dysfunctional, but with the Browns acquiring an extra first-round pick for the 2026 NFL Draft, you get the sense that they hope to find their franchise QB next April. Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are the two rookies in town, and it would be wise for the Browns to see what they have in both. Cleveland is 15th in our AFC power rankings.

14. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have a QB battle between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson...

Need I say more? It's actually a shame since the roster is quite solid. GM Chris Ballard has done a nice job outside of the QB position, so I guess he has largely been a failure.

13. New York Jets

The New York Jets are 13th in our AFC power rankings. Justin Fields is their starting QB, but he's now on his third team in as many seasons, so I am not sure the arrow is pointing up for Fields. The rest of the roster is solid, but with a new front office and coaching staff, it could take a year or two for this franchise to get going.