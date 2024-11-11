NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the rookie quarterback class following Week 10
The rookie QB class has now completed their Week 10 adventure in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's roll out our rookie QB power rankings. As we head down the stretch in 2024, we're still largely getting some encouraging play from the 2024 rookie QB class.
Three QBs have been full-time starters since Week 1: Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, and Jayden Daniels. We've also seen Drake Maye and Spencer Rattler get some action as well. Honestly, this class may produce six franchise passers if Michael Penix Jr and JJ McCarthy end up being hits.
We've power ranked the rookie QB class every week this season. As we closeout Week 10, how do the rookie QB power rankings look?
Unranked (Rattler, McCarthy, Penix)
Spencer Rattler got some action earlier due to Derek Carr's injury, but he's heading to the unranked category now with JJ McCarthy, who is hurt, and Michael Penix Jr, who is the backup in Atlanta. Being that McCarthy is hurt and Penix has attemped just one pass, we can't really give them a ranking, and Rattler only saw limited action.
It would not shock me to see all three of these players starting on their respective teams by the 2026 season. McCarthy is very likely heading toward that role in 2025, but it may take another year for Rattler on the Saints and Penix on the Falcons.
4. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears are going backwards. They've lost three games in a row, and Williams himself just has not looked good, at all. The coaching staff is now proving weekly that they are not the long-term answer in Chicago, and Williams is starting to pickup some of that sloppy play that followed him at times in college.
While Caleb Williams may be fine for the long-term in Chicago, it's not been pretty over the last three games after the Bears offense had put something together previously.
3. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Drake Maye is doing what he can with what he's been given in New England. And at this point, I don't see an argument to put Maye below Caleb Williams in our rookie QB power rankings. Right now, the arrows are pointing in different directions for Maye and Williams.
My sincere hope is that the Patriots are able to adequately build around Maye for the long-term. It may take more than one offseason, but I do firmly believe that the Pats have their guy. He's looked solid in his starts this year in my opinion, so he's now rising to third on our weekly QB power rankings.
2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Because the Denver Broncos lost on a blocked field goal, that's been the story, but the real story should be that Bo Nix not only outplayed Patrick Mahomes in Arrowhead, but he also led what was very likely a game-winning drive to set the Broncos up for that field goal.
The 35-yard chip shot was a FG that is made at an extremely high percentage, and if the Broncos got 10 more chances to make that kick, they'd likely convert on all 10. It's incredibly frustrating as a Broncos fan, but let's be honest here; Bo Nix is playing some good football and he's thrown 10 touchdown passes against just two interceptions since the start of Week 3.
The Broncos are also 5-5 and still in a playoff spot in the AFC. Give credit where credit is due.
1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Yet again, Washington Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels is still atop the rookie QB power rankings as we close out Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season. Daniels and the Commanders were able to hang with the much more established Pittsburgh Steelers, and they were in a position to win the game.
Frankly, Daniels feels like a third-year pro already, and the 7-3 Commanders are still very much alive in the NFC East race. The team likely isn't going to make a playoff run due to their ceiling with Daniels, but he's well on his way to the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The Commanders have finally figured something out for thel long-term.
Jayden Daniels is again the top QB in our rookie QB power rankings.