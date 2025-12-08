NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the second-year QB class after Week 14 action

The 2024 NFL Draft's quarterback class has been a very good class thus far. Six passers went in the first 12 picks in a historical start to the draft. Some of them have struggled to simply stay on the field, while others were just one game from the Super Bowl as a rookie.

At this point, as their second seasons wind down, it's clear who the top-3 passers are from this class. Three of them feel poised to lead their teams to the postseason as well, and all in all, most teams that made a first-round QB selection are surely satisfied with who they took.

Let's power rank the second-year QB class following Week 14 action.

NFL Power Rankings: Clear top-3 QBs in second-year signal-caller rankings

6. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy had his best game as a pro in the Minnesota Vikings' Week 14 win over the Washington Commanders, but we still have largely gotten awful play from the second-year QB. He missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury, so he's been behind in that regard.

And it's simply not s guarantee that he's the starter come Week 1 of the 2026 season. There is still a lot to not like with McCarthy, but if he can begin to put some things together down the stretch, the Vikings could at least have an argument to stick with him for 2026.

5. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, but at least he threw more touchdowns than interceptions this year. There could be a lot of change hitting the Atlanta Falcons this coming offseason, and Penix might be in for a 'do or die' type of season in year three. He was fine this year before getting hurt.

Perhaps with the right coaching staff, Penix could blossom?