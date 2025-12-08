NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every 9-win team approaching Week 14 MNF

There is a ton of parity in the NFL this year and perhaps up to 10 teams that have a legitimate shot to win the Super Bowl this year. Even the best teams in the NFL with the most wins have questions that have not yet been answered.

As Week 14 of the 2025 season comes to an end, we've power-ranked the five nine-win teams in the league, but one of the Eagles or Chargers are going to have nine wins after Monday Night Football, unless, of course, the game ends in a tie.

Let's quickly power rank the five nine-win teams in the league approaching MNF in Week 14.

Packers top NFL power ranking of nine-win teams approaching Week 14 Monday Night Football

The injuries have been brutal for the San Francisco 49ers, and the depth and coaching staff have been tested, but getting to 9-4 and still being alive for the NFC West title is amazing. The Niners won just six games all of last year and are primed to get back into the playoffs, but the roster has undergone a bit of change over the past couple of seasons and is not what it once was.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

It still feels like the Jacksonville Jaguars are playing with house money. They are a good team, but it's clear that the roster is far from a finished product, and I am not sure this team is good enough yet to win a playoff game. However, the success they have had in year one of the Liam Coen era paints a great picture for the long-term.

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears gave it all they had, but could not get it done against the Green Bay Packers, but this was as 'good' of a loss as an NFL team could have, if that makes sense. Now down to second place in the NFC North, the Bears still only trail the Packers by a half-game and could get revenge on them in a couple of weeks.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills' defense is a problem, but Josh Allen can be superman when necessary, and this team has stacked a ton of wins over the years, so the Bills are a high-floor, reliable team and could still win the AFC East this year.

The Packers earned a statement win in Week 14 over the Chicago Bears, but it did take them the entire game to ice the victory. Green Bay appears to be hitting their stride at the right time and is very much alive for the top seed in the NFC. On paper, this is a top-5 team in football, arguably, and Jordan Love has played some efficient football this year.