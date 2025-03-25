NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the shaky AFC South approaching NFL Draft

The AFC South is a division filled with young teams and shaky QB situations. Let's power rank it as the 2025 NFL Draft gets closer.

Maybe the worst division in the AFC right now, the AFC South has a lot to prove. There isn't a single contender in the division at the moment and not a lot for some of these teams to hang their hats on, but you just never know what could happen in today's NFL.

The next big NFL event is the 2025 NFL Draft, so we'll see if some of these teams can put a competent plan in place for the long-term. Before we get there, let's power rank the division.

4. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick and a legit shot to change the course of their franchise forever. This team might end up taking Cam Ward with that pick, but for now, they have to stay ranked last in our latest AFC South power rankings.

Until this team proves they are again relevant, they won't be ranked any higher. The Titans did make some neat moves along the offensive line and do have a competent infrastructure in place to bring in and develop a rookie QB. Cam Ward would enter into a solid situation, but if he is the pick, he is seen as a more raw prospect that does need polished up a bit.

3. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are truly in a do-or-die year in 2025. Anthony Richardson has not panned out from being the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is now entering year three in the NFL in which he has not established himself as a franchise passer.

In fact, he's been awful, period.

The Colts spend some free agency money to bring in Daniel Jones, and I guess the idea there is that he and Richardson will compete for the starting job, which is actually a shame, as the roster itself is pretty good and would be the best in the division if they did have that franchise QB.

Indy comes in at no. 3 in our AFC South power rankings approaching the 2025 NFL Draft.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars currently have the second-best quarterback in the division, and I do believe that will be a huge reason why they won't be a total dud in 2025. Now yes, the Jags weren't any good in 2024, but that former Doug Pederson coaching staff really seemed to lose it that last year and a half.

New head coach Liam Coen is a vibrant and explosive coach who did a stellar job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Season. I would not expect the Jags to win 12 games or anything, but I do believe they have a respectable infrastructure in place and can really begin to make some headway in the AFC South.

They are second in our latest power rankings.

1. Houston Texans

Having won the division with 10-7 records in each of the last two years, the Houston Texans are again atop the AFC South in our latest power rankings. They aren't a great team and didn't ascend to that level in 2024 after a breakout 2023 season.

The offensive line has already seen a ton of change, but it doesn't appear to be all that promising. The defense itself is about as good as it can get, so what's missing from the Texans might be that competent offensive line and another wide receiver.

For now, though, they are no. 1 in our power rankings.