The AFC West could again be a three-horse race in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's power-rank the division as the NFL Draft gets closer. The big shock in the division in the 2024 NFL Season was obviously the Denver Broncos, who defied most expectations and went 10-7, making the playoffs as the AFC's seventh seed.

And all of a sudden, the Broncos might be closing in on the Kansas City Chiefs, who got blown out in Super Bowl LIX. The Los Angeles Chargers also had a nice season, going 11-6 but losing in the Wild Card Round.

The Las Vegas Raiders have made some notable moves this offseason. Their major moves include trading for Geno Smith and hiring Pete Carroll, which still might not be enough to make a push in this division. Let's power-rank the division as we approach the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the deep AFC West ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

4. Las Vegas Raiders

It's hard to rank the Las Vegas Raiders anything higher than no. 4 in the AFC West. Even with them bringing in a new QB and head coach, both are still the 'worst' in the division, and this roster is truly awful. The Raiders could still be a frisky team in the 2025 NFL Season, but I truly do not see a path to more than six or seven wins.

Geno Smith is a perfectly average QB currently on a below-average team. The Raiders would need to have a grand-slam 2025 NFL Draft class to make any sort of tangible progress in the division. They are last in our AFC West power rankings.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

It does kind of seem like Los Angeles Chargers GM Joe Hortiz was caught with his tail between his legs this offseason. The Chargers have had a pretty brutal free agency period, and one of the more notable things that did no go their way was Evan Engram choosing to sign with the Denver Broncos over them.

On paper, the Chargers are the third-best roster in the division, so you wonder if this team is going to be any better than they were in 2025, as it truly felt like this team got by and won 11 games primarily with their coaching.

The Chargers are a good team, don't get me wrong, but they drop a slot and come in at no. 3 in our AFC West power rankings approaching the NFL Draft.

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos went 10-7 in the 2024 NFL Season and made the postseason for the first time since 2015. Bo Nix was outstanding as a rookie and threw for 29 touchdown passes, which was more than players like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts.

Denver added three key players in free agency in Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Evan Engram. The Broncos now field one of the best and deepest defensive groups in the NFL, and the 2025 NFL Draft could provide the remaining spark on offense they are seeking.

Do not rule out the Broncos from hanging with the Kansas City Chiefs for a good bit of the 2025 season. They are no. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row in 2025, but got blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs have had an OK offseason, but it's been nothing special. Key players like Joe Thuney and Justin Reid are on different teams, and I am not sure this team got appreciably better than they were when the offseason began.

Still, though, this team is the top in the AFC West until another team can provide that they're better. Kansas City comes in at no. 1 in our AFC West power rankings.