NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 10 players for the 2026 season

8. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

As of now, Jonathan Taylor is the best pure runner in the NFL, and despite being injured a good bit throughout his career, he's still managed to run for 7,598 yards in six seasons.

In 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, Taylor ran for 1,585 yards, and added 18 touchdowns on the ground, which led the league.

He's rushed for over 3,000 yards the past two seasons and could hit the 10,000 rushing yard mark before he turns 30 years old. Taylor's performance in 2025 lands him inside our top 10 player power rankings.

7. Penei Sewell, LT, Detroit Lions

Through five seasons, Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell has four Pro Bowls and three-straight first-team All-Pros as well. He's missed just two games across his career and should now reside at the left tackle spot for what could be the rest of his career, as the Lions took Clemson right tackle Blake Miller in this year's NFL Draft.

Sewell is simply sensational and is a do-it-all tackle. He's also not turning 26 years old until this October, so this youth is still present.

6. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua is No. 6 in our player power rankings, having led the NFL in receptions and yards per game in 2025. Nacua finished with 129 receptions, 1,715 yards, and 10 touchdowns in 16 games. He's actually now averaging 95.3 yards per game, which is currently the best per-game average in NFL history.

He's a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro through three years, if you count his second-team All-Pro nod as a rookie. What might be most impressive, though, is that he hauled in 77.7 percent of his targets, despite being targeted a whopping 166 times.

5. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is a truly awesome quarterback, and he comes in at No. 5 in our power rankings. When you consider performance, age, and sustained play, Allen is 'pound for pound' the best quarterback in the NFL at the moment.

What is a bit troubling, perhaps, is that Allen's passing touchdown totals have dipped each year since his 37 back in the 2020 NFL Season. But in 2025, his completion percentage ose to 69.3 percent, which was the best mark of his career.

Allen also added another 579 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns to his career totals. The Buffalo Bills starting quarterback is both an all-star passer and someone who brings legitimate RB2 production on offense as well.

How many other players in the history of this league can say they had or have that skill set? Some may even argue that No. 5 is too low for Allen.