NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 QBs following free agency frenzy

5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels had the best season of any rookie QB in the history of the NFL. He and the Washington Commanders won 14 total games in 2024, making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game. If the Philadelphia Eagles end up having a bit of a Super Bowl hangover, the Commanders could find themselves representing the NFC in the Super Bowl in 2025.

I struggle to rank Jayden Daniels any lower than no. 5 in our latest QB power rankings.

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The fourth-ranked QB in our latest QB rankings is Patrick Mahomes, who got blown out in the Super Bowl this year. Over the last two seasons, we have seen Mahomes' regular season production take a bit of a hit, but the Chiefs are still playing late into January and into February.

Mahomes probably isn't the clear-cut best QB in the NFL right now but is obviously still among the best until further notice.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen won his first MVP in the 2024 NFL Season, helping lead the Buffalo Bills to the AFC Championship Game, where they again fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen controversially won the MVP this year over Lamar Jackson, who was objectively the better QB.

Despite this, Allen still remains near the very top of the QB hierarchy, and the Buffalo Bills have a death-grip on the AFC East.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

If not for the Cincinnati Bengals horrific defense in the 2024 NFL Season, Joe Burrow may have scored a ton of MVP votes, which kind of shows you how flawed MVP voting can be. Burrow threw 43 touchdowns against just nine interceptions in 2024 and got his WR duo back on long-term contract extensions.

Burrow comes in at no. 2 in our latest QB power rankings.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson truly should have won his third NFL MVP award in 2024, but it somehow went to Josh Allen. Jackson is the best QB in the NFL right now and truly popped off as a passer this year. He was his normal self using his legs.

There isn't much of an argument to put another QB over Lamar Jackson at this point in time.