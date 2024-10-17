NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 quarterbacks approaching Week 7
Week 7 of the 2024 NFL Season is upon us, so as we have done, let's power rank the top-10 quarterbacks in the NFL. The list is most definitely going to change a bit week-to-week, but many of the faces will remain on the list. We're now nearly at the halfway point of the season, which is crazy to think about.
10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Coming in at no. 10 in our latest QB power rankings is the most underrated player in the NFL, Kyler Murray. The Arizona Cardinals will be better than people think this year, but it's clear that the roster isn't close to being complete, especially on the defensive side of the ball. This team is going to be fine with Murray under center and with this coaching staff; they simply need more defensive roster talent.
On the season, Kyler Murray has thrown four eight touchdowns and two interceptions for a 98.8 passer rating. He's been very good in the 2024 NFL Season.
9. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels is a different breed and is legitimately one of the best QBs in the NFL as a rookie, which is something we just do not see anymore. CJ Stroud played quite well in his rookie season, but Daniels feels like he's on another level. The Washington Commanders are 4-2 on the season and feel poised to eventually run away with the NFC East title, which would guarantee them one home playoff game.
He's no. 9 in our latest QB power rankings.
8. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy has dealt with a lot of injuries to his star teammates this year, and he's not had Christian McCaffrey next to him, but Purdy is still playing at a high level and is very much a top-10 QB in this league. I think we can retire this argument that Purdy is made by the Kyle Shanahan system and isn't as good as we think.
No, he is absolutely one of the best QBs in the NFL; he just does not have the flashy arm or elite mobility that we're often captivated by.
7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Tied for the 2nd-most touchdown passes in the NFL this year, Jordan Love has thrown 12 in just four games. He seems to have picked up where where he left off when he broke out in 2023. If Jordan Love can continue to build off of his insane 2023 season, the Packers could not only win the NFC North, but could make a Super Bowl run.
Jordan Love is approaching superstardom before our eyes. He's flat-out excellent.
6. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold being one of the best QBs in the NFL in 2024 is not that I had on my Bingo card, but here we are. If the season ended today, you could argue that Darnold would win the MVP award. The Vikings being 5-0 is definitely due to their stifling defense, but it's also due to Darnold playing out of his mind. He's got 11 touchdowns against four interceptions this season.
5. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
CJ Stroud is so good that at this point I think we just expect him to produce at a high level. He's thrown for 10 touchdowns against four interceptions and has his Texans' team at 5-1 on the season. It's hard to rank CJ Stroud any lower than this; he just goes out and produces at a high level most of the time.
4. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Someone who does have a solid MVP case at this point is Baker Mayfield, who is quarterbacking the 4-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mayfield has thrown an NFL-leading 15 touchdown passes through six games. He's also got a 109.4 passer rating, which would easily be the highest of his career.
You just can't say about good things about Baker Mayfield; he has not only played out of his mind this year, but has been a top-10 QB since 2023, his first year with the Buccaneers.
3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Throwing for 12 touchdowns against just two interceptions, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals is having an MVP-level year, but his defense just so happens to be among the worst in the NFL, so the Bengals being 2-4 has nothing to do with Burrow and everything to do with their defense.
If the Bengals were 4-2, Burrow would be the MVP favorite this far. He's ranked no. 3 in our latest QB power rankings.
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen ranks 5th in the NFL in passer rating and has thrown zero, yes zero, interceptions. It's totally unlike Allen, who threw 18 in the 2023 NFL regular season. Josh Allen being able to take care of the football more like this is going to be a huge boost for the Buffalo Bills and their quest to get over the hump and make a Super Bowl.
Allen is playing out of his mind this year.
1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson is again having one of those flat-out insane seasons, and it does look like he could win his third MVP, and second in a row. The Baltimore Ravens started 0-2 and have since won their last four games, so this team managed to save their season after the shocking 0-2 start. Having Derrick Henry in the backfield is also making life a lot easier for Jackson.
He's still the most electric QB in the NFL and could win yet another MVP.