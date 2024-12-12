NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-10 quarterbacks entering Week 15
6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford is playing out of his mind and was able to lead the Los Angeles Rams over the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. That was a huge win for LA, and they will kickoff Week 15 on Thursday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. Stafford seems to be aging gracefully, but may only have a couple more years of prime football before Father Time hits.
The Rams started the season 1-4 predominantly because of insane injuries, but they're now 7-6 on the season and feel like the one team in the NFC that I would not want to play in the playoffs. The due of Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford helped lead this team to a Super Bowl in 2021, their first year together, and they could be gearing up for another deep playoff run.
Matthew Stafford's numbers, aside from a few years, have never really jumped off the page, and he's still somehow an underrated QB, but what he's been able to do over the last few games is flat-out insane. He's thrown 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last four games, and the Rams are 3-1 in those games. This team is coming.
5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Jared Goff had a five interception game a few weeks ago, which probably put a huge wrench into his MVP candidacy, and with him being on the Detroit Lions, it actually may be a disadvantage given how insanely good this team is around him. Nonetheless, Jared Goff is again playing elite football and comes it at no. 5 on our latest QB power rankings.
He's played in a Super Bowl before and is on the 12-1 Lions team that has won 11 games in a row. They haven't yet clinched the no. 1 seed in the NFC, but it's becoming likely that they do over the next few weeks. Is this the year that the Lions make a run to the Super Bowl? It's becoming more possible.