NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 10 quarterbacks for the 2025 season

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

One of the few true pocket passers left in the NFL, Jared Goff is slowly but surely climbing up some all-time QB rankings like yards and touchdowns. Believe it or not, he's already 34th all-time in passing yards and 40th in passing touchdowns, and he's still 30 years old.

When it's all said and done, Jared Goff could rank in the top-15 or top-10 in these categories. He's excellent and has helped revive the Detroit Lions franchise.

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels is fourth in our QB power rankings, as he is already an elite dual-threat QB and helped lead the Washington Commanders to 14 total wins in his rookie season. The ceiling for this player just might be another version of Lamar Jackson, which would be terrible news for the rest of the NFC.

Daniels is excellent, period.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen controversially won the MVP in the 2024 NFL Season. Despite not being the clear-cut MVP favorite, Allen really cleaned up the interception issue he had during the 2023 NFL Season. Allen and the Buffalo Bills have been a mainstay in the playoffs, and that surely isn't going to change.

Making it to two AFC Championship Games since 2020, the Bills might be right on the cusp of a Super Bowl run in 2025. Does Josh Allen have what it takes to lead the Bills there? Well, he's a top-3 QB in our power rankings if that makes anything better.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow had an elite season in 2024 that was wasted by the Cincinnati Bengals putrid defense. It seems like this team is desperately trying to retain Trey Hendrickson on a long-term deal, and that would be a huge boost to that unit.

Burrow and the Bengals have been to the postseason two times together, and they have never not made it to the AFC Championship Game, but the poorly run franchise has not been able to consistently establish residency in the postseason.

That does not take away from just how good Joe Burrow is, though. He is no. 2 in our QB power rankings.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson had one of the best seasons by a QB in NFL history last year, but he was somehow passed up for the MVP award - it was truly gross. There isn't a passer who is more dynamic with the ball in his hands, as Jackson really unlocked a different dimension as a passer in 2024.

The lack of overall playoff success is a different discussion, but Jackson is well on his way to the NFL Hall of Fame when it's all said and done, and he's the top QB in our power rankings.