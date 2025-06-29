NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top-100 players for the 2025 season

There are a mountain of great players in the NFL. We tried to rank the top-100 players in the league for the 2025 season.

The NFL is truly lucky to have so many talented players, but it's been quite hard to rank the 100 best in the league for the 2025 season. The truly elite players in the NFL aren't hard to at least list off, but as we got deeper into this list, it did get harder and harder to decide who should go in front and behind of whoever else.

Our biggest power rankings to date; we ranked the top-100 players in the NFL for the 2025 season. Let's get into it.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 100 players in the league

100. DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Now on the Pittsburgh Steelers, DK Metcalf is probably set to have a great season playing alongside Aaron Rodgers in the 2025 campaign.

98. Tyler Smith, OG, Dallas Cowboys

One of the best guards in the NFL, Tyler Smith is actually one of three Tyler's on the Cowboys offensive line, which is pretty interesting.

97. Christian Benford, CB, Buffalo Bills

Christian Benford is turning into one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and is going to play a huge part in the Buffalo Bills defensive success in 2025 and beyond.

96. Antoine Winfield Jr, SAF, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antoine Winfield Jr doesn't offer a ton in coverage, but he's elite in just about everything else. He's 96th in our top-100 players ranking.

95. Bobby Wagner, ILB, Washington Commanders

A future Hall of Famer and one of the best ILBs in the game, Bobby Wagner isn't quite as good as he once was, but he's among the best in the league and is a huge piece to the Commanders defense.

94. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seattle Seahawks

Devon Witherspoon quickly put himself on the map as one of the best CBs in the NFL and is just inside the top-100 in our rankings for 2025.

93. Zach Frazier, C, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rookie Zach Frazier was a menace in 2024 and is surely to become a household name in the 2025 NFL Season.

92. Elgton Jenkins, OG, Green Bay Packers

Elgton Jenkins can actually play both guard and tackle and feels a bit underrated for his versatility if nothing else.

91. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta is 91st in our top-100 players rankings and is one of many draft picks that Lions GM Brad Holmes knocked out of the park.