NFL Predictions: 1 bold prediction for each AFC North team in 2025

The AFC North could be a pretty open division in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's make one bold prediction for each team.

We have seen the Baltimore Ravens really make nice progress in the AFC North in recent years, but you just never know - this division has gone back-and-forth at times, and if Aaron Rodgers still has some gas left, and the Bengals defense gets figured out, the division could be a three-horse race in the 2025 NFL Season.

No matter what you think about the division, the one thing that is true is how competitive these games are. The AFC North has historically been one of the toughest and most rugged divisions in the league.

Let's make one bold prediction for each team in 2025.

Let's make some bold predictions for the AFC North!

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson wins MVP and Baltimore wins division by multiple games

I guess neither is all that bold, but them happening in the same season and the Ravens being able to sustain this type of regular season success for another year would be outstanding. The team is again trotting out another elite roster, and the offense only seemed to get better in the offseason.

Lamar Jackson should have won the MVP in 2024 over Josh Allen, but I think the voter fatigue caught up with many of the MVP voters.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Steelers actually finish with a losing record and miss the playoffs

Steelers fans will try to hype up Aaron Rodgers, but what if he hits the wall in 2025? He's 41 years old and has not been nearly as efficient as he used to be, which is understandable. We'll make a bold prediction that Rodgers shows way more signs of decline and that the Steelers actually finish with a losing record and miss the postseason.